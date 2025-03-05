Palmieri scored a power-play goal and took two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
The 34-year-old veteran winger has been hot in recent games and has found the back of the net in six of his last eight contests, a span in which he's racked up seven points. Over that seven-game stretch, Palmieri, who is locked in a first-line role as well as a prominent figure in the power-play unit, has also racked up 24 shots on goal, three hits, five blocked shots and an impressive shot percentage of 25 percent, which is also likely unsustainable.
