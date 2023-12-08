Palmieri scored a power-play goal on three shots versus the Jackets on Thursday.
Palmieri started November with an eight-game goal drought but has now found the back of the net in four of his last nine outings, including three times with the man advantage. Every one of those tallies has come when the New York native has recorded three or more shots, so fantasy players should be hoping he keeps shooting the puck.
