Palmieri scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins in Game 5. He added two shots, two hits and two blocks.

Palmieri found an errant pass at the side of the Boston crease and deposited it into a wide-open net, giving the Islanders a 2-1 edge just under five minutes into the second period. It was Palmieri's team-leading sixth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a total topped only by Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (eight), Tampa Bay's Brayden Point (seven) and Boston's David Pastrnak (seven). Palmieri found the back of the net just twice in 17 regular-season games after being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline, but he's rediscovered his scoring touch when it matters most. He'll take a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists) into Game 6 on Wednesday.