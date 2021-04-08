Palmieri could play Thursday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Palmieri will participate in the morning skate with the Islanders on Thursday, and then coach Barry Trotz will decide whether or not he will insert Palmieri into the lineup. General manager Lou Lamoriello stated that Palmieri would not need to be quarantined after the trade because he is a local player. As to what line he may play on, that remains to be seen. It could be as simple as replacing Leo Komarov on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle, but that remains to be seen.