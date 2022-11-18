Palmieri scored a goal during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the host Predators.

Attempting to fight back from a poor start Thursday, Palmieri received Jean-Gabriel Pageau's pass from behind the net and connected on a shot from between the face-off circles, pulling the Islanders back to a one-goal, third-period deficit. The 31-year-old center converted on his first tally since scoring back-to-back goals Oct. 7 and 8. In 25 career games against the Predators, Palmieri has collected 16 points.