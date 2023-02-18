Palmieri posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Palmieri helped out on the game-winning goal in this one, and his steady contributions have led to two goals. six assists and a plus-5 rating over the past 10 games. Palmieri's ice time has steadily increased since the Isles acquired Bo Horvat in a trade with the Canucks -- the former logged 18:13 versus the Penguins -- and he seems to be a mainstay on the No. 2 power-play unit. There certainly are flashier players than Palmieri, but he's been quite consistent in 2023.