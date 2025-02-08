Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Palmieri has three goals over his last five games. Prior to that stretch, he had gone 14 contests without a goal, picking up seven assists in that span. The 34-year-old winger hasn't put it altogether recently, but he's maintaining a top-six role. He's at 15 goals, 20 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 54 appearances this season.
