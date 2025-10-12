Palmieri had two assists, blocked two shots, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Palmieri stuffed the stat sheet for the second straight game to open the 2025-26 season. Similar to teammate Bo Horvat, Palmieri posted both of his assists on the power play, which was an area he struggled with a year ago. If he can improve his nine-point production with a man advantage from last season, his fantasy ceiling should rise a fair amount. Regardless, the 34-year-old Palmieri is a solid fantasy option in all formats that should push for the 40-50 point range for the third consecutive year while skating on the Islanders' top line.