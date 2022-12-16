Palmieri (upper body) should return to the lineup Friday versus the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Palmieri was close to playing Tuesday in Boston, but after participating in a full practice Thursday, he should be good to go Friday. Palmieri practiced on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Zach Parise. Palmieri was also practicing on the second power-play unit. Palmieri has missed 10 games due to the injury and injury that occurred when he collided with Morgan Rielly of the Maple Leafs. After scoring only 15 goals in 69 games in his first season for the Islanders last year, things aren't going much better this year, as he has six goals and three assists in 20 games.