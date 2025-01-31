Palmieri scored a goal Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Flyers.

It was Palmieri's first goal in 15 games. He cut around Philly defender Jamie Drysdale above the left face-off circle and wired a shot far side that beat Ivan Fedotov. Overall, Palmieri has 13 goals and 33 points in 50 games this season, and his shot total is just 91. That puts him on a 54-point pace, but the long gap between goals is concerning. Palmieri is just 33, but old man time could be waiting in the wings.