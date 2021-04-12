Palmieri scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Palmieri scored his first goal in three games as an Islander after he was traded from the Devils on Wednesday. The 30-year-old winger has nine goals, 18 points, 88 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 games overall this year. He's played in a third-line role since joining the Islanders, which could depress his fantasy value.
