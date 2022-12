Palmieri (upper body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's game against Boston, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Palmieri was on the ice for the morning skate. If he is ready to return, the Islanders will need to make a roster move to activate him from injured reserve. Palmieri, who has been out since Nov. 21, has six goals and nine points in 20 contests this campaign.