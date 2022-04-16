Palmieri logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Palmieri helped out on Brock Nelson's empty-netter late in the third period. The assist snapped a three-game point drought for Palmieri, who has been much more consistent on offense in the second half of the campaign. The veteran winger is up to 30 points, 134 shots on net, 70 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 61 outings.