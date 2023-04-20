Palmieri contributed a goal and an assist in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Wednesday.
Palmieri bounced back after he was held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' 2-1 loss to Carolina in Game 1 on Monday. During the regular season, he had 16 goals and 33 points in 55 contests. The 37-year-old was a solid secondary scorer during the Islanders' 2021 playoff run, providing seven goals and nine points in 19 outings, and he should serve a similar function this time around.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Leads Islanders to victory Monday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Two-point effort against Jackets•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Nets go-ahead goal•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Powers offense with four points•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Two-point effort against Wings•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Scoreless in five straight•