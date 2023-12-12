Palmieri tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Palmieri set up Brock Nelson's tally in the first period before extending New York's lead to 3-1 early in the second, ripping a wrister from between the circles past Ilya Samsonov. The 32-year-old Palmieri's been on a nice run, posting five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six games. Overall, he's up to eight goals and 17 points on the season.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Bends twine in win•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Supplies power-play goal•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Good for two points Friday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Scores on rebound•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Helps out twice in overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Nets goal vs. Buffalo•