Palmieri tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Palmieri set up Brock Nelson's tally in the first period before extending New York's lead to 3-1 early in the second, ripping a wrister from between the circles past Ilya Samsonov. The 32-year-old Palmieri's been on a nice run, posting five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six games. Overall, he's up to eight goals and 17 points on the season.