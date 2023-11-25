Palmieri scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.

Palmieri was good for three shots on goal in 15:16 of ice time across 21 shifts. The right winger has posted two goals with four points across the past four games after a six-game scoreless skid. The multi-point showing was his first since he notched two assists on Oct. 20 against the Devils. He'll look to carry over the momentum into Saturday's game against the Flyers.