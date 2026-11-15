Palmieri notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Palmieri has four helpers over his last four contests. The winger continues to fill a top-six role, but his power-play time looks to be dropping as the Islanders get healthier up front. Palmieri has earned three goals, four assists, 37 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances this season, well below the pace that saw him rack up 18 points in 25 outings before a torn ACL ended his campaign early last year.