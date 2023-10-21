Palmieri picked up two assists in Friday's 5-4 OT loss against the Devils.

Palmieri had secondary helper on the opening goal of the game by Brock Nelson midway through the first period, and he was good for the only helper on Nelson's goal early in the second. He finished with a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal and a hit in 17:36 of ice time. He and his teammates are back at it Saturday in Buffalo.