Palmieri netted two goals and recorded an assist in the Islanders' 5-1 victory over New Jersey on Monday.

It was Palmieri's third multi-point game in the span of six contests. That's pushed him up to 15 goals and 31 points in 48 games this season. Palmieri was vital to Monday's victory, providing the primary assist on Pierre Engvall's first-period marker, and then scoring the Islanders' next two goals. The only tallies Palmieri wasn't involved in were New York's two empty-netters.