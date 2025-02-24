Palmieri scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Palmieri's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The winger has five goals and an assist over his last seven outings while filling a second-line role. For the season, he's been pretty steady with 17 goals, 38 points, 105 shots, 36 hits and a minus-5 rating across 56 appearances. A return to last year's 30-goal performance is unlikely, but he could reach the 50-point mark for the second year in a row and the fifth time in his career.