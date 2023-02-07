Palmieri scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

The veteran winger opened the scoring late in the first period, ringing a shot off the post and behind Carter Hart to convert a give-and-go with Josh Bailey. Palmieri has put together a five-game point streak since returning just before the All-Star break from a lengthy absence due to an upper-body injury, producing six points during that stretch, but Monday's tally was his first since Nov. 17.