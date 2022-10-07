Palmieri is ticked to start the season on the second line for the Islanders, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Palmieri has been playing with Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise throughout camp, and that is expected to be the line combination when the Islanders take on the Panthers in their season opener next Thursday. Palmieri has been a disappointment since being traded to the Islanders during the 2020-21 season. He only has 25 goals and 54 points in his last 120 games. The Islanders will need much more production out of this line if they want to return to the playoffs this season.