Palmieri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Palmieri's second assist in as many games, as well as his first power-play point since March 26. The 31-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 137 shots on net, 73 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 62 contests. With his offense back to an acceptable level after a slow start to the campaign, Palmieri should finish the year in a middle-six role.