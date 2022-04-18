Palmieri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
This was Palmieri's second assist in as many games, as well as his first power-play point since March 26. The 31-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 137 shots on net, 73 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 62 contests. With his offense back to an acceptable level after a slow start to the campaign, Palmieri should finish the year in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Garners helper in win•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Turned season around•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Pots game-winner Thursday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Notches pair against former team•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Contributes helper in win•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Slides helper Monday•