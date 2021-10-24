Palmieri logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Palmieri had the secondary assist on Anthony Beauvillier's third-period insurance tally. The helper was Palmieri's first point since his two assists in the season opener against the Hurricanes last week. The winger has added 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-3 rating through five contests overall.