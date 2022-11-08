Palmieri scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The Flames couldn't clear the puck, and Palmieri was able to bury it on a low shot to tie the game at 3-3 at 11:07 of the third period. The winger saw 19:37 of ice time Monday after registering a season-low 13:09 in the previous game. The 31-year-old has four goals, two assists, 29 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating in 13 contests. He'll likely serve as a supporting source of offense from his usual middle-six role.