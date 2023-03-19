Palmieri scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Palmieri didn't repeat his four-point effort from Wednesday, but he was able to score in consecutive games for the first time since early November. The winger is up to 26 points, 93 shots, 65 hits and a plus-10 rating through 44 outings this season. He's looked comfortable on the second line with Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson recent contests.