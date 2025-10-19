Palmieri scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Palmieri's tally tied the game at 4-4 in the third period. It was his first goal since the season opener, giving the veteran winger two tallies and four points through five contests. He's added 17 shots on net, six hits and a minus-2 rating. Palmieri's 18:59 of ice time Saturday was his lowest mark of the season, so he is poised to continue playing a large role in all situations.