Palmieri scored a goal in a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Palmieri had 16 goals and 33 points in 55 contests with the Islanders last season. He's likely to serve in a top-six role and get plenty of power-play ice time in 2023-24, but even under those circumstances, Palmieri isn't likely to be more than a moderate offensive contributor. He recorded 87 points in 175 outings over the past three campaigns despite averaging a healthy 16:21 of ice time over that span.