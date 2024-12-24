Palmieri scored a goal with his lone shot in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Sabres.

Palmieri was the only player who managed to defeat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and he did it with a tap-in in the final stages of the second period when the Islanders were already down five goals. This was Palmieri's first goal since Dec. 8, when he found the twine in a two-point performance against the Senators. The 33-year-old has 12 goals and 25 points across 35 appearances this season.