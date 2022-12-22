Palmieri (upper body) probably won't play Thursday against the Rangers, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Palmieri, who last played Dec. 16, is skating on his own, but he likely needs to resume practicing with the Islanders before he'll be able to return to the lineup. He has six goals and nine points in 21 contests in 2022-23.
