Palmieri (upper body) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Kraken, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Palmieri could take to the ice on Saturday, but it was after practice. It would seem unlikely that the team, even as banged up as they are, would put him in a game until he can participate in a full practice and prove he can take a hit. The Islanders are off Monday. If Palmieri came through his light skate Saturday without a problem and can practice Monday or Tuesday, then he could return to the lineup Tuesday night versus the Canucks.