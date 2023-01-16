Palmieri (upper body) isn't expected to return Monday against Washington, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Palmieri was last in the lineup Dec. 16. He has six goals and nine points in 21 contests this season. Palmieri did skate Monday, but he stayed on with the projected scratches.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Still not practicing•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Not likely to play•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Will travel with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Not likely to play Thursday•