The focus for Palmieri is on this season for the Islanders and not what will happen in free agency, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders acquired Travis Zajac and Palmieri before the trade deadline, and both will be unrestricted free agents after the season. Palmieri is 30 years old and is coming off a five-year $23.25 million contract. It will be an interesting offseason once again for free agents as the salary cap is expected to remain unchanged. It also doesn't help that Palmieri has struggled this season. He only has nine goals in 43 games and just one since being acquired by the Isles.