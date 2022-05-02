Palmieri finished his first full season for the Islanders with 15 goals and 33 points along with a rating of zero in 69 games.

These are not the numbers that the Islanders were hoping for when they signed Palmieri to a four-year, $20 million contract before the season. It also has to concern the Islanders that Palmieri has now only scored 25 goals in his last 120 NHL games. The Isles will hope that this is just a blip on the radar, but Palmieri may be ticketed for a third-line role once again next season with the Isles.