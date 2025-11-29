Palmieri will miss 6-8 months after undergoing surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee, the team announced Saturday.

Barring a miraculous recovery, Palmieri will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. He sustained the injury in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia. Palmieri is poised to conclude the year with six goals, 18 points, 71 shots on net and 19 hits across 25 appearances. Max Shabanov will receive the first look in a top-six role due to Palmieri's absence.