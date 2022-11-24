Palmieri (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Oilers.
It's unclear when Palmieri sustained the injury, but it will cost him at least a game. Simon Holmstrom was called up from AHL Bridgeport and is in line to make his season debut in place of Palmieri.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Delivers four hits in defeat•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Two points against Rangers•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Nets equalizer Monday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Season-low playing time•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Pots first two goals of season•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Slow start to season•