Palmieri generated an even-strength helper, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Palmieri set up Brock Nelson's 13th goal of the campaign at 10:42 of the second period. Palmieri has recorded an assist in back-to-back outings, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 23, a span of 10 games. For the season, the right-shot winger has accounted for 12 goals, 29 points and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances. Palmieri is on pace for right around 53 points, one shy of the 54 he produced in 2023-24.