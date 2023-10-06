Palmieri (undisclosed) took the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Devils, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Palmieri hasn't played in the preseason yet, but he'll get one tuneup before the Islanders begin the regular season a week from Saturday. The 32-year-old winger figures to be a middle-six fixture for the team in 2023-24. He had 33 points in 55 contests last season.