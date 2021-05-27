Palmieri scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.
Palmieri evened the scored at 2-2 with 7:35 left in the opening period, banging home a rebound for his third goal of the series and first since Game 1. Palmieri was held off the scoresheet in all four contests in between the series opener and finale.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Tallies twice in Game 1•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Not worried about next season•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: First goal with new team•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Will play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Could play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Traded to Islanders•