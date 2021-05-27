Palmieri scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Palmieri evened the scored at 2-2 with 7:35 left in the opening period, banging home a rebound for his third goal of the series and first since Game 1. Palmieri was held off the scoresheet in all four contests in between the series opener and finale.