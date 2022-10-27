Palmieri scored two goals in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Palmieri got to a loose puck in the slot and wired it through a leaky Jaroslav Halak for the game's first goal in the second period. That tally was Palmieri's first of the season and stood as the game-winner. He beat Halak from the slot again to conclude the scoring in the third, though the celebration was delayed, as play continued the other way until the goal horn blared to signify that the puck indeed crossed the goal line. Palmieri came into this one with just one assist through six games, so he'll need to show more sustained offense before becoming a waiver pickup candidate in most formats.