Palmieri scored a goal on two shots, distributed three assists, went plus-4 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The second line was humming for the Islanders. Palmieri got them on the board in the first period, then helped out on both of Brock Nelson's goals and a tally from Pierre Engvall over the final 40 minutes. The four points were a single-game career high for Palmieri, who began his career with the Ducks in 2010-11. He's up to 11 tallies, 14 assists, 92 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-9 rating through 43 appearances this season.