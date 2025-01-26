Palmieri notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Palmieri is up to six helpers over his last eight contests. He set up Brock Nelson on the game-winning goal in overtime. The 33-year-old Palmieri continues to play on the second line, and while he's not known to be a pure playmaker, that's what he's been doing for much of January. Overall, the winger is at 12 goals, 20 assists, 86 shots on net, 33 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 48 outings.