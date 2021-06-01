Palmieri scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Palmieri set up Josh Bailey's game-tying goal at 6:52 of the second period before scoring one of his own four minutes later. The 30-year-old Palmieri had a lackluster regular season with 21 points in 51 contests, including just four points in 17 games after he was traded to the Islanders. He's picked up the pace in the playoffs with four goals, one assist, 15 shots on net and 16 hits through eight appearances.