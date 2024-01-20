Palmieri scored a goal while adding an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Blackhawks.

Palmieri finished with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 18:54 of ice time, while also winning his only two faceoff opportunities. His goal at 12:50 of the third period leveled the scoring at 3-3, forcing OT, but the team eventually lost in the extra session. It was his first two-point game since Dec. 23 against the Hurricanes in Raleigh.