Palmieri (upper body) has resumed skating on his own, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
While this is certainly a step in the right direction for Palmieri, he'll likely need to log at least a few full practices with his teammates before returning to game action. He's picked up six goals and nine points through 20 contests this campaign.
