Palmieri (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's practice, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Palmieri, who hasn't drawn into a preseason game yet this year, skated alongside Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson during Wednesday's practice. Islanders coach Lane Lambert told Gross after the practice that he doesn't "think it's that long of a window" before Palmieri returns, but Lambert wouldn't reveal if the 32-year-old forward is likely to play in either of the Islanders' final two exhibition contests. New York will face Philadelphia on Thursday and New Jersey on Friday.