Palmieri failed to register a point in the 2-1 shootout loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Palmieri has had a disappointing season for the team, as he only has nine goals and 18 points in 36 games. This is not what the Isles need from a forward making $5 million a season. The Islanders as a team are an aging forward group, and Palmieri just turned 32 years old. He has only scored 34 goals over his last 156 games. The team may be looking in the wrong direction if they expect Palmieri's career path to change course suddenly.