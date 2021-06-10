Palmieri scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Wednesday in a 6-2 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Palmieri found the back of the net for the third consecutive game, creating a turnover on the doorstep and stuffing it past Boston netminder Tuukka Rask to extend New York's lead to 4-1. The trade deadline acquisition from New Jersey leads the Islanders with seven goals in 12 playoff games and owns a plus-6 rating.