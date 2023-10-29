Palmieri scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Palmieri's tally late in the first period stood as the game-winner. The winger has two goals and one assist during his three-game point streak, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once this season. He's up to three tallies, seven points, 18 shots, seven hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances.