Palmieri was only on the ice for a little over 13 minutes as the Islanders were shut out by the Red Wings 3-0 on Saturday.

Palmieri had been averaging close to 17 minutes of playing time before the game Saturday. No injury was reported, and Palmieri had been productive in the prior two games, so this is somewhat of a surprise. The Isles were on the penalty kill five times, so perhaps this also had something to do with Palmieri's ice time shrinking. He did play over three minutes on the power play. Palmieri will next take to the ice Monday at home versus the Flames.